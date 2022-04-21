ApeCoin (APE) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $14.60 or 0.00035779 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $1.43 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.07349768 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.95 or 0.99805317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00040659 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

