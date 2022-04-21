Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Up 4.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.91. 39,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,647,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

