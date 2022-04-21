ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading 4% Higher

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.82. 85,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,061,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.