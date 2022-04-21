ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading 4% Higher

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.82. 85,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,061,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
