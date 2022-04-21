Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 494 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $371.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.66 and its 200-day moving average is $409.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

