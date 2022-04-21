Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

TSN stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

