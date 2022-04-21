Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.33.

Shares of TMO opened at $591.15 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $231.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

