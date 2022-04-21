Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

