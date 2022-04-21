Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 68.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

NYSEARCA UJUN opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.