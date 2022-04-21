Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 112,854 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 112,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $160,000.
NYSE:KMF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
