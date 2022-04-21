Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 112,854 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 112,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $160,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:KMF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.