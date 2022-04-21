Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,012 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after buying an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

