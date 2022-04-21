Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 494 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

WST stock opened at $371.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

