Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF alerts:

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.