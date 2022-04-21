Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

AWK opened at $167.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

