Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

