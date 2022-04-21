Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.51 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.51.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.