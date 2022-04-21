Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $132.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

