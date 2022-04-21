Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $75.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $84.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

