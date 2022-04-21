Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.