Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after buying an additional 294,594 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

