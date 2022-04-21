Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.