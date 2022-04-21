Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,240 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,265,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $34,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,420.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

