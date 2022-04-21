Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $241.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.