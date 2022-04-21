Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 574,989 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,854,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

