Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

