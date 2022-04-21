Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,226,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $300.64 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08.

