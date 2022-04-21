Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

