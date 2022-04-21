Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

