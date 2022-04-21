Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $235.08 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

