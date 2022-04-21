Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

