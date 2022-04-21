Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 643,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Enerplus Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.