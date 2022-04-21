Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) were up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 399,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

