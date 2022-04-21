Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce $140.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,766,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

