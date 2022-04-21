Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.88

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and traded as low as $16.54. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 167,912 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.