ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $646.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. ASML has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.62 and its 200 day moving average is $722.31.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $860.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ASML by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ASML by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ASML by 2,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

