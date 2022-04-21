ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.
Shares of ASML stock traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $646.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. ASML has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.62 and its 200 day moving average is $722.31.
ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $860.83.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
