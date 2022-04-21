ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

