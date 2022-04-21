Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

AUB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 14,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

