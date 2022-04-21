AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

T stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. AT&T has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

