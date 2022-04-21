Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

