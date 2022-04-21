AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 4.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 6,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 863,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,087. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.