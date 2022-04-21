AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,254.03 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,981.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,932.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

