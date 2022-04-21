AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.21

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.61. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 183,834 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

