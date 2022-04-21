AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.78

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 23440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.
AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.