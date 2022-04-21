AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.78

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 23440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

