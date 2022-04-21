Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 922 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.04. 21,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

