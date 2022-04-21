Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

