Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 1,678,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

