Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

