Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Kelly Services worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 285,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $836.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

