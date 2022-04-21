Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $733,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,581,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 423,277 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in H&R Block by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 413,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,011. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

