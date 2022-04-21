Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 3,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,050. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

