Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,135 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

